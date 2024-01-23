Key leadership appointments at IndiaFirst Life Insurance; Sunder Natarajan named as CHRO

In his new role, the current CRO Sunder Natarajan transitions to a new role as CHRO, and Amrish Maheshwari will succeed him as the new CRO.

IndiaFirst Life Insurance has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointments of Sunder Natrajan and Amrish Maheshwari with immediate effect.

Sunder, the former Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the insurance company, has been appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Amrish will succeed him as the new CRO to drive the organisation towards continued success.

Transitioning to his new role, Sunder brings over three decades of experience across financial services, consulting, retail, customer success, risk management, ESG, CSR, and organisational development. With this expertise, he will spearhead HR initiatives, aligning them with the company’s growth strategy. He will be responsible for talent management, performance management, and organisation development. Additionally, he will oversee training, infrastructure, and procurement.

In his previous roles, Sunder served IRM India as the Strategic Advisory Board Member, Aviva India as the Vice President, Customer Retention and Services, and Royal Sundaram General Insurance as the Manager of Retail Operations. He also worked with Ogilvy and Alpic Finance at the beginning of his career.

On the other hand, Amrish takes over the new role at the insurance company with 20 years of strong experience in risk management, internal audit, ESG, and information security functions. Previously, he worked with EY in the capacity of a Partner for over eight years, Birla Sun Life Insurance as the Chief Manager, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as Corporate Operations Manager. He will be responsible for bolstering risk practices, security protocols, fraud control, internal audit, information security, and legal functions at the insurance company.

Welcoming the new CHRO and CRO to the leadership team, Vishakha RM, MD, and CEO of IndiaFirst Life, stated, “I am happy to announce the strategic leadership appointments of Sunder Natrajan as our CHRO and Amrish Maheshwari as the new CRO. Their proven expertise and dedication align seamlessly with our vision. Together, we embark on an exciting journey to further elevate our organisational excellence.”

Assuming his new role, Sunder expressed, "I am thrilled to lead the human resources function at IndiaFirst Life. It is a privilege to shape the company's people strategy and foster a Happy-Passionate-Connected culture. With a sharp focus on our #PeopleFirst philosophy, we are dedicated to constantly caring for our employees and creating a great place to work for each of them."

Amrish added, "I am honoured to join IndiaFirst Life Insurance as the Chief Risk Officer. It is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the organisation's risk management strategies, augment good governance, and enhance its resilience in a dynamic market environment.”