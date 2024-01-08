Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Akansha Sriram as VP- HR

After announcing the appointment of CEO Ashok Vaswani and CHRO Anupam Kaura as CHRO, Kotak Mahindra Bank welcomed Akansha Sriram as VP-HR.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President - Human Resources | Vertical HR RM - Priority, NR, CEC, RL - HO at Kotak Mahindra Bank!,” Akansha posted on Linkedin.

Akansha has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited. DHFL, Network 18 Media and Investment, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Jet Airways are other organisations where she worked previously in various roles.

Akansha is an HR professional with an interest in building the most effective workforce possible. She comes with a comprehensive experience of more than 13 years in developing and executing strategic policies for human resources development and employee relations aligned to the profitable growth of the business. She worked with teams/ colleagues of varied nationalities and cultural backgrounds.

Her specialties lie in impacting business performance through human resources, transformation strategies, driving people philosophies, implementing frameworks for enabling people efficiency, employee engagement, performance management systems, SAP/HRIS, employee relations, acquisition development, and retention.