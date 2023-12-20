Kotak Mahindra Bank gets Eli Leenaars as an additional and independent director on its Board

Eli Leenaars will join Kotak Mahindra Bank with more than three decades of experience in the financial services sector.

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the appointment of Eli Leenaars (Cornelis Petrus Adrianus Joseph Leenaars) as an additional and independent director on the Bank’s Board, for four years, effective January 1. His appointment to the board is subject to fulfillment of statutory/regulatory or other requirements, as may be necessary.

Eli Leenaars is a successful leader with over 35 years of extensive experience in the financial services sector, including institutional & investment banking, asset management, corporate & retail banking and life & general insurance.

He is currently serving as Group Chief Operating Officer of Quintet Private Bank, a medium-sized Luxembourg-headquartered bank and wealth manager with operations in 6 European countries.

Eli Leenaars is known for his expertise on the future of digital banking and global industry trends in finance, investment, banking, and leadership. He has experience in managing businesses through a wide range of matters including mergers & acquisitions, complex corporate restructurings, strategic initiatives, and challenging financial environments.

Leenaars worked with ING Group N.V., a Dutch multinational banking and financial services company for 24 years since 1991. He also worked with several of its subsidiaries and held numerous key management positions. After ING, Leenaars served as the Group Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of the Global Wealth Management Division at UBS Group AG, a Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, from April 2015 to May 2021 based in Zurich.

Prakash Apte, Non-Executive Independent Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Eli Leenaars’ experience of over three decades in the financial services sector will guide us as we chart out the next phase of the Bank’s growth. An expert on the future of digital banking and global industry trends in finance, investment, banking, and leadership, he will bring a fresh perspective to the deliberations, and the Board is looking forward to working with him closely.”