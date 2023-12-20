News: Kotak Mahindra Bank onboards Ketan Darji as VP- HR

Appointments

Kotak Mahindra Bank onboards Ketan Darji as VP- HR

Ketan Darji has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank from Axis Securities where he worked as talent acquisition lead and HR business partner
Kotak Mahindra Bank onboards Ketan Darji as VP- HR

Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Ketan Darji as the vice president of human resources, effective December 2023. In his new role, Darji will be responsible for leading the talent acquisition for corporate functions.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President HR (Lead Talent Acquisition Corporate Functions) at Kotak Mahindra Bank,” Darji posted on Linkedin.

Darji who has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank from Axis Securities Limited, comes with more than 14 years of experience in talent acquisition. Anand Rathi Financial Services, Sahara India, Karvy Stock Broking, Angel Broking, Sharekahn, and HDFC Bank are other organisations where he held various positions previously.

He comes with expertise in recruitment and selection, talent acquisition, staffing, campus hiring, employer branding, mentoring, coaching, team management, and vendor management.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

10 books in 10 weeks: A reading list for HR leaders in 2024

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Elevating employee experience with ultimate combo pack of Pay, Benefits, and Well-being

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

Reflecting on 2023: A look back at the biggest HR conferences

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

The biggest layoffs of 2023: Amazon to Microsoft, firms fired employees in jaw-dropping numbers

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy