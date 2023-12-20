Kotak Mahindra Bank onboards Ketan Darji as VP- HR

Ketan Darji has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank from Axis Securities where he worked as talent acquisition lead and HR business partner

Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Ketan Darji as the vice president of human resources, effective December 2023. In his new role, Darji will be responsible for leading the talent acquisition for corporate functions.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President HR (Lead Talent Acquisition Corporate Functions) at Kotak Mahindra Bank,” Darji posted on Linkedin.

Darji who has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank from Axis Securities Limited, comes with more than 14 years of experience in talent acquisition. Anand Rathi Financial Services, Sahara India, Karvy Stock Broking, Angel Broking, Sharekahn, and HDFC Bank are other organisations where he held various positions previously.

He comes with expertise in recruitment and selection, talent acquisition, staffing, campus hiring, employer branding, mentoring, coaching, team management, and vendor management.