KP Group appoints Dr Alok Das as Group CEO

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Dr Das brings three decades of industry expertise to advance KP Group’s domestic & global goals, including a 10 GW target by 2030.

KP Group has announced the appointment of Dr. Alok Das as its new Group CEO, effective November 11. With over 30 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, he comes with expertise in solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems.

As Group CEO, Dr. Das will lead KP Group's overall growth strategy, ensuring smooth execution of its renewable energy projects and initiatives.

He joins KP Group with an impressive background, having held significant positions at leading industry firms such as Suzlon Energy, Reliance Energy, and NEPC Michon Limited. At Suzlon, Dr. Das played a key role in expanding the company’s operational efficiency and portfolio in both renewable and conventional energy projects, establishing himself as a visionary in the field. Das is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, where he earned his Ph.D. in Renewable Energy.

With a strong reputation as a pioneer in India's renewable energy landscape, Dr. Das has also contributed significantly to developing policies and regulatory frameworks that have shaped the industry over the years.

“Dr. Alok Das's expertise will guide us toward our goal of achieving 10 GW by 2030, further establishing KP Group as a top player in the renewable sector. We extend our best wishes to Dr. Das as he begins this impactful journey with us,” said Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, KP Group.