Lamborghini officially appoints Nidhi Kaistha as Head of India operations

Italian super-luxury automaker Automobili Lamborghini has appointed Nidhi Kaistha as the new Head of Lamborghini India, marking a significant move to strengthen its leadership in one of the fastest-growing luxury car markets in the Asia Pacific region.

In her new role, Kaistha will be responsible for overseeing the company’s sales, marketing, and after-sales operations across India. The country is currently the sixth-largest market for Lamborghini in the Asia Pacific, and the brand sees it as a key region for future expansion and engagement.

Kaistha brings with her over 25 years of cross-industry experience spanning hospitality, aviation, and the automotive sector. Most recently, she played a crucial role in Porsche India as the Regional Sales & Pre-Owned Cars Manager. During her tenure, she was credited with driving substantial growth in sales performance and elevating customer engagement standards.

“India continues to be a market with immense growth potential for Lamborghini, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the region,” said Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific. “Kaistha brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, and we are confident that her strategic vision will drive further growth in India.”

The brand currently operates through three key dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, serving a steadily expanding community of enthusiasts and high-net-worth customers. Lamborghini has expressed interest in exploring further expansion opportunities across the Indian market to enhance reach and elevate the overall customer experience.

Kaistha’s appointment comes at a critical time for the brand, as luxury automobile sales in India are on the rise despite macroeconomic headwinds. Her leadership is expected to align with Lamborghini’s ambitions to not only grow its market share but also enhance its brand presence through curated experiences and customer-focused strategies.

Lamborghini India has also been in the news recently, with a growing number of high-profile incidents and customer feedback drawing attention to the brand. From viral headlines involving accidents to concerns over service responsiveness, there has been a renewed focus on improving customer service and maintaining the company’s premium standards in the Indian market.

Kaistha’s prior success at Porsche, another iconic luxury automobile brand under the Volkswagen Group umbrella, positions her well to take on these challenges. Her emphasis on performance metrics, customer satisfaction, and innovative retail strategies is likely to shape the next phase of Lamborghini’s India journey.

The company’s renewed focus on India signals its long-term commitment to a market that is maturing rapidly in terms of luxury consumption. As Lamborghini expands its presence and product offerings—including hybrid and electric supercars in the near future—Kaistha’s leadership will be key to navigating regulatory landscapes, evolving customer preferences, and a highly competitive luxury vehicle market.

With this strategic appointment, Lamborghini appears poised to steer its India operations into a new era of growth, innovation, and customer excellence.