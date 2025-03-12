Landor appoints Geet Nazir as Managing Director to drive creative growth in India

Before being appointed as Landor India MD, Geet Nazir worked with Conan Design.

Landor, a global brand transformation company, has announced key appointments to its Asia-Pacific leadership team. Effective March, Geet Nazir has been appointed as Managing Director.

In this role, Geet is responsible for leading a team of skilled, diverse, and experienced creative talents across India to nurture a culture of high performance and extraordinary creativity to drive business growth

This key addition to the APAC leadership will further strengthen Landor's capabilities and commitment to delivering impactful consulting, design, and experience expertise across the region.

Geet Nazir, based in Mumbai, previously served as the Managing Director of Conran Design Mumbai under the Havas umbrella. Since February 2021, she has led a dynamic team in delivering innovative and impactful brand solutions, focusing on leveraging Conran's global legacy to build progressive design-led solutions for brands navigating the complexities of the Indian market.

Geet has a proven track record with clients including Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Tyger Capital (previously Adani Capital), PayU, Reliance Jewels, Usha Martin, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Tata CLiQ.

Lulu Raghavan, APAC President of Landor, added, "Geet’s diverse background and impressive track record will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation in India.

“With an abundance of choices, Indian consumers today are increasingly drawn to brands they trust—ones that resonate with their values and aspirations. I’m thrilled to join Landor at this pivotal moment, where our purpose-driven, customer-centric approach to design and branding fosters progressive brands that not only empower our clients’ business, but also create a positive impact on their customers and society as a whole,” said Geet.