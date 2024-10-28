News: Larsen & Toubro appoints Gopi Thangavel as Group CIO

Gopi Thangavel joins Larsen & Toubro from Reliance Industries where he worked for more than 6 years.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has appointed Gopi Thangavel as its Group Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Gopi will be responsible for leading the company’s digital transformation strategy. He will also will focus on boosting operational efficiency, and cybersecurity, and aligning digital initiatives with L&T’s broader business goals.

With more than 20 years of experience, Gopi has joined (L&T) from Reliance Industries where he spent more than 6 years serving the company in vice president and senior VP roles. As vice president, he was responsible for - Managing enterprise infrastructure for Reliance groups and supporting not limited to hydrocarbon, petchem, Jio, retail, e-commerce, life science, petroretail, schools, hospitals, media, jwc, new acquisitions.

Gopi’s experience lies in IT Management & IT Infrastructure, Applications, Development, IT Operations, Security Operations, Service Delivery, Cyber Security & Risk management, Architect and Project Management in Remote management, Shared Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, ITeS/BPO, ISP, Banking & Finance and Development sectors.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when you’ve had the privilege of working with such incredible people. I’m deeply grateful for the kind words and support from Anish Shah, Jyotindra Thacker (JT) sir, and Kiran Thomas during my farewell. It was one of the most memorable moments of my journey, filled with reflection on the achievements and memories I’ll always cherish,” Gopi posted on Linkedin.

He previously worked with DRL as Director & Wipro Ltd as Head – Technologies. 

