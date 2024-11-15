lCICI Securities elevates T K Srirang MD & CEO

Currently, TK Srirang is working as Joint Managing Director at ICICI Securities. He was appointed to the role on May 1, 2024.

ICICI Securities has elevated T K Srirang to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 28. His appointment is subject to approval from its shareholders and other regulatory approvals. He will serve in this role till his retirement on May 31, 2029.

Srirang has succeeded Vijay Chandok who resigned as MD & CEO, effective November 27 to pursue other opportunities outside the ICICI Group, according to a statement. Before moving to ICICI Securities, Srirang worked with the ICICI Bank as a group CHRO, for more than two decades. He was also responsible for overseeing the HR function for ICICI group companies.

He comes with 26 years of work experience at organisations like ICI India limited, Coca-Cola India Limited, and ICICI Bank.

Srirang joined ICICI Bank in 2001 and has been playing an instrumental role in setting up and scaling the Bank’s Retail, SME, Wholesale Banking, International Banking and Digital franchise as a key part of the Bank’s growth strategy.

Srirang is a member of the Governing Body of The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) and National Secretary & Board Member of National HRD Network. He holds an MBA degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations and Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering.