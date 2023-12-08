Leadec India appoints Vikram Kaul as HR director

In his most recent role, Vikram Kaul worked with Compass Group India as a people leader.

Leadec, a service specialist for the entire life cycle of a factory and the related infrastructure, has appointed Vikram Kaul as HR director and CPO for India.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Human Resources Director & CPO India at Leadec!,” Kaul posted on Linkedin.

He has joined Leadec with over 22 years of rich expertise in Pharmaceuticals, Telecom, Retail, Facilities Management, and Real Estate. He is proficient in managing and facilitating all aspects of talent acquisition, talent/performance management, employee relations and organisational development while directly partnering with executive leadership.

In his new role, he is responsible for leading the HR function, overseeing recruitment, retention, and development of employees, managing compensation and benefits, and ensuring compliance with labour laws.

Additionally, he has also been tasked with the function that looks after general administration and office facilities across the country. Kaul also holds the position of Executive Director for the Management Board in India.

Kaul has joined Leadec from Compass Group India where he worked as a people leader for India. Cushman & Wakefield, G4S, and Zenica Group India are other organisations where he worked previously.