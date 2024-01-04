Leadership rejig at UltraTech Cement; Chandrashekhar Chavan named as CHRO; Ramesh Mitragotri to take new role

Announcing the leadership changes, the Aditya Birla Group has appointed Chandrashekhar Chavan as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the cement subsidiary, effective from February 16, 2024.

UltraTech Cement, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group, has announced the appointment of Chandrashekhar Chavan as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective from February 2024. The current CHRO, Ramesh Mitragotri, is transitioning to another role within the group.

Chandrashekhar’s transition was hinted at in November 2023 when the group named Shobha Ratna as the CHRO for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

In an official change in management disclosed via a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on January 3, 2024, the group stated, “In alignment with the Aditya Birla Group’s Employee Value Proposition of ‘A World of Opportunities’ and talent philosophy of developing talent from within, the Board of Directors, at its meeting today, approved the appointment of Mr. Chandrashekhar Chavan as Chief Human Resource Officer (Designate), Senior Management Personnel of the Company, effective from February 16, 2024. He will assume the role of Chief Human Resource Officer from April 1, 2024.”

The statement further adds, “Mr. Ramesh Mitragotri, Chief Human Resource Officer, Senior Management Personnel of the Company, is transitioning to another role within the Aditya Birla Group. He will continue in his current role with the Company until March 31, 2024. The Board, while acknowledging Mr. Mitragotri’s move, expresses its appreciation for his contributions during his tenure with the Company.”

Chandrashekhar has been a part of the Group since 1996, holding various leadership roles, including his recent position as CHRO of the Fashion and Retail subsidiary. With core competencies in HR risk mitigation, leadership development, engagement, large-scale change management, inclusion initiatives, due diligence, and post-merger integration, he played a pivotal role in integrating multiple diverse businesses within the group.

On the academic front, Chandrashekhar holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a master’s degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The group will formally announce Ramesh's transition to a new role in March 2024.