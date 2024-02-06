LIC Mutual Fund appoints Ravi Kumar Jha as MD and CEO

Ravi Kumar Jha brings with him a wealth of experience, having held diverse positions over his 30-year career within LIC.

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management has announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Jha as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31.

Jha who holds a bachelor’s degree (Hons.) in Commerce from Ranchi University comes with a distinguished career and prior association with LIC.

With over 30 years of experience in handling diverse positions, including executive director of corporate strategy – LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited and various positions at LIC.

“Given the impressive growth of the mutual fund industry, I am thrilled to take on the leadership role at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Limited at this pivotal moment. My goal is to expand our presence across different regions and reinforce our position in the current market with an endeavour to serve esteemed investors and customers as a trusted partner in wealth creation and a mutual fund of choice. I am eager to tackle the challenges and capitalize on opportunities to drive innovation, foster growth, and elevate LIC Mutual Fund to greater heights,” said Jha.