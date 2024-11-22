Lockton appoints Sudip Indani as MD-head of people solutions

Sudip Indani has joined Lockton from Howden where he last worked as executive president, national head-health and benefits practice.

Lockton, an independent insurance brokerage, has announced the appointment of Sudip Indani as Managing Director – Head of People Solutions, India.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry, healthcare, Insurtech, and FinTech, Sudip is set to spearhead Lockton’s ambitious growth plans and enhance the company’s People Solutions business across India.

In this role, Indani will head a team of experts delivering exceptional value for clients in benefits broking, consulting, risk management, data analytics, wellbeing, and healthcare strategy, leveraging a tech-enabled advisory approach for innovative solutions.

At Lockton, Indani will be a key member of the strategic leadership team for Lockton People Solutions in Asia and will lead the development of a unique People Solutions proposition across India.

Before joining Lockton, Sudip was the Executive President and National Head of the Health & Benefits Practice at Howden. He has also held senior leadership positions at organisations such as Willis Towers Watson, Aon, and India Insure. He led the expansion of benefits businesses across India, Singapore, and Thailand, and his previous roles included serving as Country Head for Health and Benefits in Thailand and leading APAC Regional Sales for RBM. His portfolio spans regional and pan-India operations, strategic leadership in benefits consulting, risk management, and healthcare strategy.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sandeep Dadia, CEO & Country Head Asia Board Member, Lockton India, said, “Sudip Indani’s extensive expertise, strategic insight, and dedication to excellence align with our mission to provide outstanding value to clients. We are confident that his leadership will play a key role in elevating our People Solutions business to new levels of success."

Sudip holds a Science degree and an Executive MBA from IIT Bombay and Washington University, along with a Postgraduate degree in Insurance and Risk Management from the Birla Institute of Management. He also holds professional qualifications from the Insurance Institute of India and the Singapore College of Insurance.