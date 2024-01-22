Lockton expands operations in India, Appoints ABIBL's Dr Sandeep Dadia as Country CEO

Lockton has announced its India expansion plans and appointed Dr. Sandeep Dadia as CEO to spearhead business growth and oversee the hiring of local talent.

Lockton, a global insurance brokerage platform, has announced its expansion plans in India and the appointment of Dr. Sandeep Dadia as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

In his new role, Dr Dadia will also be a part of Lockton Asia leadership team. He will be responsible for overseeing Lockton’s business expansion in India, attracting top talent, and acquiring clients. He will leverage the investment broker platform’s global expertise to align with regional talent.

Dr. Dadia, who recently served as the CEO and Principal Broker at Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited, brings over 20 years of expertise in the insurance industry. He has previously worked with leading companies, including Enam Insurance Brokers and TTK Healthcare. Dr. Dadia has also served on the Board of Directors of the Insurance Broker Association of India, as the Convener for Broking in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and as an Advisor to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) for Cyber Insurance.

Welcoming Dr. Dadia to lead the India expansion strategy, Warren Merritt, Asia CEO, stated, “We are excited to have Sandeep lead the organisation in India, bringing his expertise and knowledge of the insurance sector. This strategic entry into India creates an opportunity for Lockton to continue building its established network in the region. Lockton’s largest investment in the Asia region reflects our dedication to fostering economic growth and creating new opportunities for the local community. We look forward to actively contributing to the development of the insurance industry within the country and across the region.”

Dr. Dadia added, “I am elated to join and lead Lockton’s vision to meet the growing demand for risk consulting and management services in India. As we establish a new startup backed by one of the world’s largest insurance brokers, Lockton is committed to being a strategic partner, ensuring that our risk management solutions contribute to our clients’ success. I look forward to leading Lockton in India, delivering high-quality insurance services tailored to the Indian market and making a positive impact in the sector."

Announcing his exit from Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers, Dr Dadia posted on LinkedIn, “As I bid adieu to my incredible team, I carry the warmth of shared moments. Waving goodbye to a chapter that will forever hold a special place in my heart, I am grateful for the camaraderie, the challenges, and the victories. As I embark on a new journey, my heart is filled with gratitude. Here’s to embracing change, growth, and the adventure that awaits!”