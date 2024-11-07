Lockton India appoints Neha Sharma as senior director of people & culture

Lockton India has appointed Neha Sharma as Senior Director of People & Culture, bringing over 17 years of HR experience across industries and global markets to the team. Neha’s background covers talent acquisition, HR transformation, organisational development, and strategic workforce planning. She has successfully set up HR frameworks from scratch, scaled them as businesses grow, and led efforts in cultural change.

Dr. Sandeep Dadia, Chief Executive Officer & Country Head, Asia Board Member, expressed his enthusiasm for Neha’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Neha to our leadership team at Lockton. Her dedication to fostering inclusive, high-performing teams will play a key role in promoting our values, enriching our culture, and accelerating business growth. With her outstanding expertise and leadership, we are excited to reach new milestones together and confident she will lead our team to even greater achievements.”

Before joining Lockton, Neha held senior HR roles at Sanderson, TrueBlue Inc., and Yatra Online, where she led impactful learning and development, talent management, and strategic HR programs. In her new role at Lockton, she will work closely with Dr. Dadia, overseeing the HR function to align with the company's strategic goals. Her focus will be on nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Lockton’s cultural values as the company continues to expand its influence in the Indian market.