LTIMindtree appoints Venu Lambu as CEO (Designate)

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced the appointment of Venu Lambu as the CEO (Designate) & Whole Time Director, with immediate effect. Based in London, Venu takes over from Debashis Chatterjee, whose tenure as CEO & MD concluded in November.

This marks Venu’s second stint with LTIMindtree, as he previously served as President & Executive Director at Mindtree, leading global markets transformation and driving consistent, profitable growth.

Venu is a global executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in driving strategies and hyper-growth in the Technology and Services industry. He is an industry thought leader advocating the value propositions of Application, Cloud Services, Infrastructure, and Edge Computing.

In his previous role, he was the CEO of Ranstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad, which looks to tap into global capability centres (GCCs) in India to drive revenue through its people-centric approach. Venu also held leadership positions at Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and IBM.

“Venu is a bright leader who has amazing solution providing capabilities and a phenomenal networker. We are confident that Venu’s home coming to L&T will take LTIMindtree into its next chapter of growth and this will further strengthen our position as a leading global IT services provider,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman LTIMindtree.