Lupin Manufacturing Solutions appoints Ajay Tiwari as CHRO

Ajay Tiwari brings diverse and extensive experience to the company.
Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), has announced the appointment of Ajay Tiwari as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at Lupin manufacturing Solutions ltd!,” Tiwari posted on Linkedin.

Tiwari, who joined Lupin in 2019 as Vice President - Human Resources, has been elevated to the CHRO position. Before joining Lupin, he held the role of Chief Human Resources - Group Corporate Function at Tata Steel.

In addition to his tenure at Tata Steel, Tiwari has also held various leadership roles at prestigious organisations such as Unilever, Tata Motors, Philips India, and Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces, showcasing his diverse and extensive experience in human resources.

He brings a wealth of expertise to his new role and is expected to further strengthen Lupin Manufacturing Solutions' HR strategies and workforce development initiatives.

