Madame elevates Akhil Jain as MD and CEO, company to be IPO ready by 2027

Jain Amar, the parent company of fashion brands Madame, Camla Barcelona, and mSECRET, has announced the elevation of Akhil Jain as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). This leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment as the company sharpens its focus on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and IPO readiness by 2027.

In his new role, Jain will lead the company’s transformation blueprint, prioritising growth across physical and digital channels, strengthening governance structures, streamlining review and budget cycles, and investing in leadership development and technological integration. His vision is to foster a unified, agile, and innovation-driven organization.

The announcement was made at the Jain Amar Leadership Summit 2025, attended by the Board of Directors and department heads. Themed "From Vision to Execution," the summit outlined ambitious targets across revenue, profitability, calendarization, and accountability, underscoring a collective commitment to making Jain Amar IPO-ready within the next three years.

Akhil Jain: A Leader with Deep Industry Roots

With over two decades of experience spanning every vertical at Jain Amar, Jain has played a key role in shaping the brand’s retail, technology, and innovation strategies. An alumnus of NIFT, he has been instrumental in driving the company’s expansion and digital transformation.

"This is not just a new role—it’s a new rhythm," said Jain. "We are transitioning from siloed departments to a unified movement. The next phase of Jain Amar’s journey will be defined by how well we align people, processes, and purpose. I am honored by the trust placed in me and excited to lead this extraordinary team into the future."

Steering Jain Amar into the Future

The Board expressed confidence in Jain’s leadership, highlighting that his elevation comes at a time when the fashion industry is undergoing rapid digital disruption, evolving consumer behavior, and a growing need for agility.

Founded in 1939, Jain Amar has built a strong reputation for fashion-forward brands that resonate with both Indian and global audiences. With over 1,000+ touchpoints across omnichannel platforms and leading marketplaces, the company continues to strengthen its digital and offline presence through www.glamly.com & www.madameonline.com.

As Jain Amar embarks on this ambitious journey, all eyes are on how it navigates its roadmap toward IPO readiness, digital acceleration, and next-gen leadership.