Mahindra Group announces leadership appointments

Mahindra Group has announced new appointments of MDs, CEOs, and Presidents across several of its businesses.

Mahindra Group has announced senior leadership appointments across businesses. Hemant Sikka, currently President of the Farm Equipment Sector (FES), has been appointed as the MD & CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL) by the MLL Board. He succeeds Ram Swaminathan, who has decided to step down to pursue other professional interests.

Hemant is one of Mahindra Group’s top leaders and brings a combination of strategic skills, operational rigor, customer centricity, and people leadership capabilities.

Veejay Nakra has been appointed as President of Farm Equipment Business (FEB), which is one of their large and profitable businesses with ROCE of over 60%. He is currently working as of President the Automotive Division.

Veejay joined M&M in 1995 and has a strong proven track record of creating a turnaround of the Auto Business with successful launches, while building world-class manufacturing capability, along with shaping the growth strategy for our international businesses. He is very well poised to lead FEB into the future. Veejay will continue to report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

R Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development, will be appointed as President of the Automotive Business (AB). The Automotive Business has seen significant growth and success in all its segments over the last few years.

Velu joined M&M in 1996 and, after successfully creating world-class powertrains, he has been instrumental in the development and successful launch of several ICE flagship products and Mahindra’s Electric Vehicle portfolio. Velu will continue to report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

To prepare for a future with technology innovation and lead opportunities for growth in domestic as well as global markets, Mahindra has decided to integrate the SUV and LCV (less than 3.5 tonne) business under one leader. This would help build greater agility and collaboration, both in engineering our products and taking them to market. The role would have end-to-end responsibility of all functions within the Auto Business with P&L delivery.

“These leadership changes ensure that we have strong, proven leaders at the helm of our key businesses. Their experience will enable us to drive significant growth and create greater value for our customers and shareholders. We thank Ram for his contributions to the company, and wish Hemant, Veejay, and Velu the very best for the journey ahead,” said Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, M&M.