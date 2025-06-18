Mahindra TEQO appoints Ankit Jain as CEO

In this role, Ankit Jian is responsible for driving global leadership in renewable asset management strategic leadership transition to accelerate innovation, digital capabilities, and international expansion.

Mahindra TEQO, a renewable energy asset management and intelligence platform under the Mahindra Group, has announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as its new Chief Executive Officer.

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in TEQO’s journey to becoming a global powerhouse in renewable energy asset management. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale, commercial & industrial (C&I), and rooftop solar assets, supported by deep operational experience across diverse geographies and climates.

Jain brings over 18 years of experience in renewable energy project development and digital transformation. Before this role, he played a pivotal role at Mahindra Susten, where he led multigigawatt projects, championed ESG initiatives, and built high-performance teams across India. “TEQO has always stood for performance, precision, and partnership,” said Deepak Thakur, Director Mahindra TEQO.

“Ankit’s appointment is a natural progression in our vision to make TEQO a global benchmark in renewable intelligence and lifecycle asset management.”

“Our focus will be on scaling - in India and internationally selectively, deepening digital capabilities, and delivering unmatched value to asset owners through innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence,” said Jain.

With this transition, TEQO is poised to expand its business footprint, enhance predictive maintenance and uptime efficiency, and continue setting new standards in renewable asset performance.