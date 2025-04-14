Mastercard onboards Susan Muigai as chief people officer

Global payments and technology company Mastercard has appointed Susan Muigai as its new chief people officer, effective April 7.

She succeeded Michael Fraccaro who stepped down after serving in this role for nine years. He will serve as an advisor until he leaves Mastercard at the end of the year. Michael originally joined Mastercard in 2012 as Executive Vice President for the company’s Global Products and Solutions business. Earlier in his career, he was a core member of the HR leadership team at HSBC Group.

As chief people officer, Susan will lead Mastercard’s human resources strategy and function, focusing on all aspects of the organisation, from culture to learning & development to talent acquisition and engagement to compensation and benefits. She will report to Michael Miebach, Mastercard’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be part of the Executive Leadership Team.

Susan joins Mastercard from TransUnion, where she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer since 2021. She was responsible for leading TransUnion’s human resource strategy and function and nurturing a high-performance culture to help TransUnion achieve its vision and strategy. She previously spent 16 years at Walmart, holding various senior roles across the U.S., Canada, and India.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Susan to Mastercard. Her extensive background and global experience in HR strategy, human capital management, and organizational leadership make her an invaluable addition as we continue to empower people and power economies,” said Miebach.

“I’m excited to join the Mastercard team and look forward to building on the strong platform of talent and fostering a culture that enables its people and business to thrive,” said Muigai.

“Michael has been a critical partner throughout my time at the company. I’m truly grateful for his countless contributions, unwavering partnership, and steadfast support of all of our people,” said Miebach. “Michael’s people-first mindset has been instrumental in evolving our culture and establishing Mastercard as one of the best places to work. We wish him all the best as he transitions into this next phase.”

“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work alongside such incredible people and be part of this amazing team. I wish everyone continued success and heartfelt thanks for making this an unforgettable chapter in my life,” said Fraccaro.