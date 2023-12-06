Max Life Insurance appoints Rajiv Anand as chairman

Rajiv Anand has joined Max Life Insurance from Axis Bank where he served as deputy managing director.

Max Life Insurance Board of Directors has appointed Rajiv Anand as the new chairman of Max Life Insurance, effective December 5, 2023. He has been associated with the Company as a Non-Executive Director since April 6, 2021.

Rajiv has joined Max Life Insurance with more than 30 years of experience. He has focused on various facets of the financial services industry having held key management positions at leading global financial institutions.

Before being named as chairman, Rajiv was the deputy managing director at Axis Bank. He has also served as the Managing Director & CEO of Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd.

A Commerce graduate and a Chartered Accountant by qualification, Rajiv is known for his strengths in capital markets and successfully building new businesses to scale. He has led an award-winning investment management team at the erstwhile Standard Chartered AMC. He was Business Standard Debt Fund Manager of the Year in 2004.