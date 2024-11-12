News: Michael Page India appoints Nilay Khandelwal as Senior Managing Director

Nilay Khandelwal has been appointed as Senior Managing Director at Michael Page India, reinforcing the company’s commitment to top-tier recruitment solutions in India's diverse sectors.
Michael Page India, part of PageGroup, has appointed Nilay Khandelwal as Senior Managing Director to lead its strategic direction and operations in India. Nilay will oversee the company’s offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru, supporting recruitment efforts across key sectors, including Legal, Digital & Analytics, Engineering & Manufacturing, Finance, Healthcare, Human Resources, Procurement, Property, Sales, and Technology.

With over 15 years at PageGroup, Nilay has been instrumental in driving growth and establishing Michael Page India in the market since its launch in 2011. His experience, including time leading the Singapore office, equips him to guide the company’s expansion and enhance client and candidate engagement across the region.

Focused on fostering an inclusive workforce, Nilay’s appointment reinforces Michael Page India’s commitment to delivering recruitment solutions that align with the needs of India’s dynamic talent market.

