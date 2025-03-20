Microsoft confirms Amy Coleman as new Chief People Officer in major leadership shift

Her most recent role as Corporate Vice President for HR and Corporate Functions saw her overseeing a 200-person HR team, managing hybrid work policies, and leading Microsoft’s HR response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Microsoft has announced that company veteran Amy Coleman will take on the role of Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, succeeding Kathleen Hogan, who has led the company’s human resources division for the past decade. The leadership transition, revealed on Wednesday, marks a significant shift for one of the world’s largest employers.

Hogan, a key figure in shaping Microsoft’s corporate culture, will remain within the company’s senior leadership team. She will take on a new role in the Office of Strategy and Transformation, an expanded division under CEO Satya Nadella, where she will report directly to him. This transition reflects Microsoft’s focus on evolving its business and workplace strategies while maintaining continuity in leadership.

Amy Coleman’s Journey at Microsoft

Coleman, a Microsoft veteran with over 25 years of experience, is stepping into one of the most influential HR roles in the industry. She first joined the company in 1996 as a compensation manager and has since held multiple leadership positions across various departments, including engineering, sales, marketing, and business development.

Over the past six years, Coleman has led HR for Microsoft’s corporate functions and played a crucial role in shaping the company’s employee engagement model, culture evolution, and enterprise crisis response strategies. In his internal announcement, Nadella praised Coleman’s contributions, stating:

“Amy has been a trusted advisor to both Kathleen and me. She orchestrated many cross-company workstreams, evolved our culture, improved our employee engagement model, established our employee relations team, and drove enterprise crisis response for our people.”

Her most recent role as Corporate Vice President for HR and Corporate Functions saw her overseeing a 200-person HR team, managing hybrid work policies, and leading Microsoft’s HR response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the company’s continued push toward flexible work environments and inclusive hiring, Coleman’s leadership will be pivotal in guiding Microsoft’s workforce strategy.

Kathleen Hogan’s Legacy at Microsoft

Hogan has been instrumental in transforming Microsoft’s workplace culture since assuming the Chief People Officer role in 2014. A former McKinsey partner and Oracle executive, she arrived at Microsoft in 2003 and later championed initiatives aimed at fostering growth mindset thinking—a concept inspired by psychologist Carol Dweck. This approach encouraged employees to embrace continuous learning and adaptability.

During her tenure, Hogan spearheaded key initiatives, including:

Redesigning Microsoft’s performance review system to focus on learning and collaboration.

Implementing company-wide cultural shifts, such as monthly Q&A sessions with employees.

Enhancing inclusivity and diversity metrics within managerial evaluations.

Overhauling internal handling of sexual harassment cases to improve accountability and transparency.

Her new position within the Office of Strategy and Transformation reflects Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging her expertise in driving corporate change at a strategic level.

The Road Ahead for Microsoft’s HR Strategy

As Microsoft continues to evolve amid rapid technological advancements, Coleman’s leadership will be critical in navigating workforce transformation, talent acquisition, and corporate culture shifts. With 228,000 employees globally (as of June 2024), Microsoft’s HR policies influence not only its internal operations but also set trends for the broader tech industry.

One of Coleman’s key focus areas will be AI-driven workforce strategies, as Microsoft deepens its investment in artificial intelligence across all business functions. Additionally, her experience in hybrid work policy development will play a significant role as companies worldwide refine their approach to flexible work environments.

With Hogan’s legacy of cultural transformation and Coleman’s extensive HR expertise, Microsoft’s leadership transition signifies a continuation of employee-focused innovation while preparing for the future of work in an increasingly digital and AI-integrated world.