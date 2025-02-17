News: Mishcon GCC appoints Gunjan Dahiya as VP and head of HR

Appointments

Mishcon GCC appoints Gunjan Dahiya as VP and head of HR

With extensive experience in HR leadership and cultural transformation, Gunjan will spearhead the company’s people strategy, drive talent excellence, and cultivate a dynamic workplace culture
Mishcon GCC has appointed Gunjan Dahiya as the new VP and head of HR, effective February. With a proven track record in HR leadership, she will play a pivotal role in shaping people strategy, fostering a dynamic workplace culture, and driving talent excellence as the company expands its footprint in India.

“After an enriching journey across HR leadership roles, I’m excited to enter a new career phase. I’m proud to share that I have joined Mishcon GCC as VP & Head of HR, where I will be shaping the people strategy, fostering a dynamic workplace culture & driving talent excellence as we establish & expand the GCC in India,” she posted on Linkedin.

According to Gunjan, this opportunity allows her to leverage her experience in building HR functions, scaling operations & leading cultural transformations to create a people-first, high-impact organisation. “I look forward to collaborating with incredible talent & industry leaders to drive innovation, engagement & operational success.”

Before joining Mishcon GCC, Gunjan worked with Rediscover Outdoors LLP as Head - Human Resources. Her career span includes working with Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Life. She is an alumnus of FORE School of Management.

#Movements, #HRCommunity

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

