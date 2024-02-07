Naveen Tahilyani appointed as Tata Digital CEO & MD; Pratik Pal steps down

In his new role, Naveen Tahilyani will assume responsibilities from Pratik Pal, who announced his departure from the company.

Tata Group has announced the appointment of Naveen Tahilyani as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), with effect from February 19, 2024.

In his new role, Naveen will take over responsibilities from Pratik Pal, who announced his exit from the company. Pratik assumed the role in 2019 and played a key role in the launch of the Tata Neu app. Prior to joining the group, Pratik served Tata Consultancy Services for over 28 years as the President Retail, CPG and Travel, Transportation and Hospitality.

Naveen, who joined the group in 2020 as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata AIA Life Insurance, is currently in the transition phase as Venkatachalam H. will take over responsibilities at Tata AIA Life Insurance. This was Naveen’s second stint with Tata AIA, as he previously held the role of MD and CEO for three years until his exit in 2018.

In his previous roles, Naveen worked with Axis Bank as the Group Executive for Banking Operations and Transformation, and AIA Group as the CEO. He also served McKinsey & Company as the Senior Partner and Director for over 17 years.

Announcing the leadership rejig, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said, “I am delighted to welcome Naveen to Tata Digital. Naveen brings in a strong understanding of the consumer domain and a very successful track record of leadership. I wish Naveen success in his new role.”

He added, “Pratik has been successfully leading the company since its inception and led Tata Group’s foray into digital commerce. I would like to thank Pratik for his significant contribution to Tata Digital.”