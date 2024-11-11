News: NCR Voyix appoints Natasha K as executive director HR

Natasha has joined NCR Voyix after working with several organisations like SAP, Sapient, and AstraZeneca.
NCR Voyix, a global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries, has appointed a new executive director HR. 

Natasha K has been appointed as the new executive director HR of the company, effective November. She has joined NCR Voyix with 15 years of experience in organisations like SAP, Sapient, Fiserv, and AstraZeneca among others.  Her experience lies in HR business partnering, total reward, HR service delivery & systems, ER and HR compliance, merger and acquisition, HR program management, and change & transformation specialist.

“I am thrilled to share that I am joining a 140-year-old company with a legacy of financial innovation for my next adventure.I’m starting a new position as Executive Director Human Resources for India at NCR Voyix!,” Natasha posted on Linkedin.

An engineering graduate in electronics and communication from Anna University, Natasha also holds a Masters in Business Administration in Human Resources from the University of Ballarat.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, NCR Voyix serves customers in more than 30 countries. In addition to an appointment in India, NCR Voyix also announced the appointment of Darren Wilson as President, International. 

Darren brings a wealth of experience to his new role at NCR Voyix. Previously, serving in various leadership roles in global markets as President, International at EVO Payments Inc., Managing Director at Worldpay UK, and CEO/President of Western Europe for Global Payments Inc. Darren also held several strategic roles during his 22 years at HSBC Banking Group. He holds an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers degree after pursuing studies at both Birmingham and Warwick Universities.

