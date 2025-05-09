Netflix’s Rohit Suri quits to join ZEE as CHRO

Rohit Suri joins ZEE as CHRO, tasked with building a future-ready, performance-driven workforce. His appointment comes as the company sharpens its focus on innovation, culture, and leadership development.

As the media and entertainment industry faces rapid disruption and a constant race for digital innovation, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) is strengthening its human capital game with a strategic leadership hire.

The company has appointed Rohit Suri as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 12th May 2025, marking a clear signal of its intent to build a future-ready and performance-driven culture. Based at ZEE’s Mumbai headquarters, Suri will report directly to CEO Punit Goenka, taking the reins of the company’s people strategy at a time of transformation and growth.

With more than 25 years of cross-industry experience—spanning consumer internet, technology, and media—Suri is best known for his role at Netflix India, where he led the talent function and played a key part in embedding a culture of innovation, agility, and data-led decision-making. His prior stints across South Asia, APAC, and Europe have equipped him with a deep understanding of cultural integration, leadership development, and organisational transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Punit Goenka, CEO of ZEE, said: "Human capital remains the cornerstone of our success at ZEE as we progress to achieve our targeted goals for a robust future. I am glad to welcome Rohit, who joins us at a pertinent juncture, as we aim to strengthen our HR operations, people strategy, and overall organisational culture to build a future-ready workplace."

ZEE’s decision to bring Suri on board comes as the company pivots toward scaling its digital presence and enhancing operational agility. The entertainment sector, once dominated by traditional content delivery, is now navigating intense competition from OTT platforms, AI-driven content creation, and evolving viewer expectations. Amid this flux, having an HR leader who understands how to align workforce capabilities with strategic business shifts becomes critical.

Speaking about his new role, Rohit Suri said: "I am pleased to join ZEE at a pivotal time as it marches forward with clear, strategic goals to define the future of the Media & Entertainment industry. Across the sector, ZEE has always been recognised for nurturing an entrepreneurial culture and building leaders for tomorrow. I am excited to drive this momentum forward and cultivate a more performance-oriented environment that contributes meaningfully to the company’s growth plans."

Suri's mandate will involve not only implementing new HR policies, but also redesigning how talent is nurtured, retained, and empowered. From employee experience and digital HR transformation to mental well-being and learning ecosystems, his leadership will be instrumental in aligning ZEE’s workforce capabilities with its business ambitions.

The company highlighted that this appointment is part of its broader effort to build a resilient, innovation-led workplace culture that supports long-term growth. It also reflects a growing trend in the industry—elevating HR to a strategic lever, not just a support function.

With Suri’s experience in leading people transformation at global tech-entertainment firms, ZEE appears poised to not only compete in the evolving media space but to reshape how talent is managed and scaled in the sector.