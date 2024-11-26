NIKE announces a change to leadership team, appoints new EVP, CHRO

Treasure Heinle succeeds Monique Matheson as CHRO who has decided to retire from NIKE after 26 years with the company.

NIKE, Inc. announced the appointment of Treasure Heinle, Chief Talent Officer, as the company’s new Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective January 6, 2025.

In her new role, Heinle will lead the global HR function and manage NIKE’s People vision and strategy. She succeeds Monique Matheson who has decided to retire from NIKE after 26 years with the company. Matheson joined NIKE in 1998 and held HR leadership positions across the company before taking on the CHRO role in 2017.

Heinle began her career at NIKE in 2012 as VP, HR Business Partner for North America. Since then, she has led Business HR for the company’s Global Operations and Global Consumer & Marketplace teams, before being named the company’s Chief Talent Officer in 2022. Before joining NIKE, Heinle held HR leadership positions at Danaher, Tektronix and In-Focus. A native of Portland, Ore., Heinle is a graduate of the University of Oregon.

“Treasure is a well-rounded leader who, during her extensive career, has successfully worked across all aspects of the HR function,” said Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. “She has a strong record of bringing the best to NIKE, driving a winning culture and building inclusive, world-class teams that deliver on the company’s growth strategy.”

In another development, Nike recently introduced Vomero 18, the latest iteration of the springy, soft running sneaker. The Nike Vomero 18 evolves the series from previous iterations with a new level of comfort and maximum cushioning.