Nippo battery maker Indo National Limited appoints new CHRO

Indo National Limited, the manufacturer of iconic consumer electrical brand Nippo, announced key leadership elevations as part of its ongoing transformation and growth strategy. Amit Kumar Sharda, who previously led Nippo as Head of Human Resources, has been elevated to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), while Suresh V, earlier the Head of Sourcing, takes charge as Chief Supply Chain Officer. The announcement comes as the company gears up for its next phase of growth, marked by operational agility, technology adoption, and a strong focus on talent and culture.

The company's restructuring announcement marks a strategic step in its diversification into new age enterprises and its foray into the home care segment.

Amit, an accomplished HR professional with a deep understanding of organisational behavior and business strategy, will now lead the corporate HR mandate. As CHRO, his focus will be on building a future-ready workforce, driving leadership development, and fostering a culture of excellence, inclusivity, and innovation.

Suresh V, who takes over as the Chief Supply Chain Officer, brings extensive experience in building robust, efficient, and technology-enabled supply chains. In his new role, Suresh will be responsible for end-to-end supply chain operations, including strategic planning, risk mitigation, supplier management, cost optimization, and performance measurement.

Commenting on the new developments, Pavan Kumar, CEO, Indo National Limited said, “We have undertaken this leadership restructuring to gear up for the next phase of our journey. It is a strategic step towards strengthening the company’s core, building future-ready capabilities, and driving sustained growth across all verticals. These changes are a testament to our succession planning process and will help us build a more agile organization, ready to seize new opportunities.”

“As CHRO, my role is centered around shaping and leading our people strategy in alignment with the organisation’s long-term vision. We aim to build a future-ready workforce driven by excellence, inclusivity, and innovation. A key priority will be strengthening leadership at every level and leveraging technology to enhance the employee experience. Our goal is to create a workplace where talent thrives and purpose drives performance,” said Amit.

“My goal as Chief Supply Chain Officer is to ensure seamless, efficient operations while driving innovation and profitability. I’ll focus on building a resilient, tech-enabled supply chain that supports long-term growth. By streamlining processes and empowering agile teams, we aim to deliver sustained impact across the value chain. I look forward to being an integral part of the company's journey towards sustained growth in both top and bottom line,” said Suresh.

As Indo National Limited broadens its horizons beyond its renowned battery products and electrical offerings, the leadership team is now focusing on fostering a high-performance workforce. The focus is on building a culture of innovation, collaboration, and engagement that will promote the company’s expansion strategy while maintaining its legacy of consumer trust and product excellence, built over the last five decades.