Nissan announces leadership rejig, appoints new CEO

Ivan Espinosa has been appointed as the new CEO, succeeding Makoto Uchida, with his tenure set to begin on April 1

Japanese automaker Nissan has announced leadership appointments after its chief executive, Makoto Uchida, stepped down after the company reported dismal financial results.

Ivan Espinosa who is working as the chief planning officer, has been appointed as the representative executive officer, president, and CEO, succeeding Makoto Uchida, effective April 1. Espinosa, who joined Nissan in 2003, has spent much of his Nissan career in Mexico and Southeast Asia, overseeing product planning, including the drive toward electric vehicles.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced changes to its senior management today, introducing a significantly renewed leadership line-up to achieve the company's short- and mid-term objectives while positioning it for long-term growth.

In addition to the CEO appointment, Nissan announced significant changes to its Executive Committee, which will report to Espinosa effective April 1.

Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer and chairperson of the Management Committee for AMIEO, will have an expanded role that includes global marketing and customer experience.

Eiichi Akashi, currently corporate vice president (CVP) of the Vehicle Planning and Vehicle Component Engineering Division, has been appointed as chief technology officer and executive officer, succeeding Kunio Nakaguro.

Teiji Hirata, currently CVP of Vehicle Production Engineering and Development Division, will take on the role of chief monozukuri officer and executive officer, responsible for Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, succeeding Hideyuki Sakamoto.

Jeremie Papin, chief financial officer, is also appointed executive officer.

Stephen Ma, chairperson of the Management Committee for China; Mitsuro Antoku, chief quality officer; and Toru Ihara, chief HR officer will continue in their current roles.

Uchida and Sakamoto will retain their positions as directors until the annual general meeting of shareholders planned for June.

Other key management appointments

Shohei Yamazaki, chairperson of the Management Committee for Japan-ASEAN, will have an expanded role that includes oversight of affiliate companies.

Tatsuzo Tomita, currently the CVP of Product Development No. 2, will succeed Akashis R&D responsibilities and will also take on the additional role of chief of Total Delivered Cost (TdC) Transformation, reporting to Espinosa.

Manabu Sakane, currently CVP of Purchasing, will become chief of Strategy Acceleration, reporting to Espinosa.

In addition to appointments, Nissan also announced resignation of Asako Hoshino, Chief Brand & Customer Officer, Hideaki Watanabe, Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer will step down from their current roles on March 31.