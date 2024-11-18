NMDC appoints Joydeep Dasgupta as Director (Production)

With over three decades of technical expertise in the mining and steel industries, Joydeep Dasgupta brings a wealth of experience to NMDC.

NMDC Limited, a Schedule "A" Government of India Enterprise with Navratna status under the Ministry of Steel has appointed Joydeep Dasgupta as Director (Production), effective November 15.

In this role, Dasgupta is expected to drive the company’s goal of reaching the target of 100 MnT of iron ore production by 2030 while upholding the principle of Responsible and Sustainable Mining.

In a career spanning over three decades, Dasgupta has demonstrated exemplary leadership and strategic vision in the mining industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Director (Mines) at SAIL’s Jharkhand Group of Mines under Bokaro Steel Plant, where he led critical initiatives in system strengthening, ISO audits, and the successful execution of capacity expansion projects.

Dasgupta also served as the Chief Executive Officer of International Coal Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (ICVL) where he oversaw ICVL’s mining operations in Mozambique, ensuring the export of coking coal and thermal coal to Indian promoter companies SAIL and RINL.

A graduate in Electrical Engineering from BIT-Sindri, Dasgupta began his career as a Management Trainee (Technical) at SAIL in 1991. Over the years, he has held numerous pivotal roles, including Unit Head of the Jharkhand Group of Mines under Bokaro Steel Plant.

He further honed his expertise through specialised technical training in Austria at SVAI Linz, Leoben, Donawitz, and Eisenerz, as well as the Advanced Global Techno-Management Programme at ESCP, Paris. He has also represented the Indian delegation to Russia and the Far East Siberia, exploring alternative Coking Coal & PCI supplies for Indian steel plants.