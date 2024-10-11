Noel Tata takes the reins at charity arm of Tata group

Noel Tata steps into the role of chairman of Tata Trusts, taking the helm of a $165 billion global empire and promising to uphold the legacy of Ratan Tata and the Tata Group's founders.

Noel Tata has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic entity that indirectly governs the Tata Group, succeeding Ratan Tata.

His appointment, effective immediately, was announced following a unanimous decision made during a joint trustee meeting in Mumbai.

The trustees also paid tribute to the late Ratan N. Tata, who served as the Chairman of Tata Trusts until his passing.

In his statement, Noel Tata expressed deep honour and humility at being selected for this significant role and committed to upholding the legacy of Ratan N. Tata and the Tata Group's founders.

"I am deeply honored and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Ratan N. Tata and the Founders of the Tata Group."

Noel Tata, who was already a trustee of Tata Trusts, also holds the position of chairman of Tata’s retail fashion brand Trent and serves as vice chairman of Tata Steel.