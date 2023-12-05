NSDL Payments Bank appoints IndusInd’s Vasundhra Paruelekar as Head of Human Resources

Taking on her role at NSDL Payments Bank, Vasundhra Paruelekar brings extensive HR expertise, covering R&R, compensation, employee engagement, talent management, work culture, workforce expansion, performance management, HR technology, career coaching, learning and development, and more.

The NSDL Payments Bank, a subsidiary of National Securities Depository Ltd, has announced the appointment of Vasundhra Paruelekar as the Head of Human Resources with immediate effect.

Joining the payments bank as the Head of HR, Vasundhra brings in over 15 years of HR expertise spanning BFSI, Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Infra, Metals, Mining, Technology, and Retail sectors. She will be overseeing the HR function from the NSDL Mumbai office. Her core competencies encompass employee lifecycle management, rewards and recognition, compensation, employee engagement, talent acquisition and management, work culture, workforce expansion, performance management, HR technology, HR processes & systems, attrition management, career coaching, training & development, and organizational development.

Prior to her appointment, Vasundhra served IndusInd Bank as the Zonal HR Partner, where she was responsible for the HR Function Lead for Branch Banking and liabilities for Maharashtra & Goa, comprising 250 branches. Her responsibilities included growth and expansion, talent acquisition, talent management, grievance redressal, HR operations, and HR compliance. Before this role, she held positions at HDFC Life as the Senior Manager of Human Resources, Essar Oil Limited as the Manager of Human Resources, HDFC Standard Life Insurance as the Regional Manager of HR, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals as the Human Resource Executive. She also gained early career experience at Naukri.com and Centurion Bank of Punjab.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Vasundhra posted, “Excited to share that I've joined NSDL Payments Bank as the Head of Human Resources!”

In May 2022, NSDL appointed Pramit Sen as the Group's Chief Human Resources Officer, who boasts over 20 years of core industry experience, including leadership roles such as Vice President of HR at Axis Bank and HDFC Life.