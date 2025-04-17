Oil India onboards Ankur Baruah as Director-HR

With over three decades of distinguished service in HR leadership, Baruah steps into the role with a robust portfolio of experience spanning talent management, strategic planning, and organizational transformation.

Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Oil & Gas CPSE of the Government of India, has appointed Ankur Baruah as Director (Human Resources). He assumed charges on April 16.

Before this, Baruah served as Executive Director (HR) at OIL, bringing an illustrious career marked by over three decades of exemplary leadership and expertise in human resource management. He holds an MBA in Human Resources and a PhD in Business Administration. He is also certified in IPMA Project Management and accredited in Psychometric Testing.

Baruah’s rich and diverse experience covers key HR functions such as manpower planning, talent acquisition, performance management, stakeholder engagement, and change management.

He has played a pivotal role in advancing progressive HR practices that have significantly strengthened OIL’s standing as a benchmark of excellence in the energy sector. His strategic and people-centric approach has consistently aligned human resource initiatives with business goals, driving growth, inclusivity and organisational resilience.

Baruah has represented Oil India Limited at various national and international HR platforms. His exceptional contributions to the field have earned him multiple honours, including the Most Iconic HR Leader, Topmost HR Leader in Asia and the HR Excellence Award. Baruah is known for championing human-centric leadership and fostering workplaces where people thrive.