Olivier Blum named new CEO of Schneider Electric

With 30 years shaping Schneider Electric, Olivier Blum is appointed CEO, embarking on a new chapter to drive sustainable growth and innovation

Schneider Electric has appointed Olivier Blum as its new Chief Executive Officer, bringing 30 years of expertise and commitment to a role that will shape the company’s future. Olivier’s contributions at Schneider span decades, most recently as the leader of the Energy Management business, where he supported the company’s growth in sustainability across data centres, smart buildings, and resilient infrastructure. His experience leading teams in diverse markets like India and China reflects Schneider’s vision for adaptable leaders prepared to drive change in a rapidly evolving world.

“Olivier’s leadership is exceptional—not only in his understanding of our business and culture but also in his vision for what’s next,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric. “I’m confident he will guide Schneider into this new era of growth, especially as energy management and sustainability become increasingly critical.”

Blum’s appointment comes after a rigorous selection process, with the governance, nominations, and sustainability committee evaluating candidates from both inside and outside Schneider. Fred Kindle, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director highlighted Blum’s forward-thinking leadership and his ability to turn ambitious strategies into impactful outcomes as key reasons for his selection.

Peter Herweck, who led Schneider over the past 18 months, was thanked for his valuable contributions. In line with corporate governance standards, more details about the transition will be shared soon.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in sustainable energy management and automation, with a presence in over 100 countries. The company empowers industries, infrastructure, and homes with AI-enabled, end-to-end solutions that combine electrification, automation, and digitisation to drive a sustainable and inclusive future.