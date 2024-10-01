News: Omega Seiki Mobility elevates Nitin Khindria as CHRO

Appointments

Having joined the company in March this year as head of human resources, Khindria has over two decades of expertise in Business HR, organisational development, talent acquisition, and HR digitisation.
Omega Seiki Mobility, a provider of electric vehicles and clean energy solutions, has elevated Nitin Khindria as the Chief Human Resources Officer. 

Khindria joined Omega Seiki Mobility in March this year as head of human resources with more than two decades of experience in Business HR, HR management, organisational development, talent acquisition, and HR digitisation.

“Thrilled to announce that I have been promoted to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer at Omega Seiki Mobility! I am deeply grateful to Uday Narang San and all the stakeholders at Omega Seiki Mobility for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. Your unwavering support and trust mean the world to me. I am beyond excited to begin this ongoing chapter and play a pivotal role in driving the company towards even greater success,” Khindria posted on LinkedIn.

Before joining Omega Seiki Mobility, he worked with Dalmia Biz, Balaji Action Buildwell Action Tesa, and Nahar Industrial Enterprises among other organisations.

Appointments

Jagriti Kumari

