OPG Mobility appoints Ajay Dhiman as President – COO & CTO

In this role, Ajay Dhiman is responsibel for driving next-Gen EV and components growth strategy.

OPG Mobility, formerly Okaya EV, a player in India’s electric mobility landscape, announced the appointment of Ajay Dhiman as President – Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for its Electric Vehicle and EV Components business.

In this strategic leadership role, Dhiman will oversee the company’s core operational and technology functions, covering manufacturing, research & development, product development, quality, strategic sourcing, supply chain management, and business strategy.

Dhiman’s appointment marks a pivotal step in OPG Mobility’s growth journey as it gears up for the next wave of innovation and scale in the EV sector.

With a stellar track record spanning over two decades in the automotive and EV industry, Dhiman brings a unique blend of strategic & technological vision and operational excellence.

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President at Revolt Motors, he played a transformative role across CXO-level functions, including operations, research & development, product engineering, strategic sourcing & supply chain, and P&L management. His leadership was instrumental in executing record-breaking development timelines and launching new-age electric mobility products of the best quality.

Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions at top automotive OEMs such as Honda, Renault-Nissan, Subros, and Sonalika Group, where he led high-impact projects across 2W, 3W, and 4W segments.

A BTech in Mechanical Engineering, coupled with dual MBAs in Marketing and Operations, Dhiman is widely recognised for his deep technical insight with strategic acumen, execution excellence, innovation-led thinking, and ability to deliver complex programs under aggressive timelines.

His sharp focus on technology, product reliability, cost-effectiveness, and future-ready solutions makes him a vital asset as OPG Mobility sets its sights on becoming a category leader in the EV and components space.

Commenting on the appointment, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, OPG Mobility said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Ajay Dhiman join our leadership team at a pivotal moment in OPG Mobility's journey. As we step up our presence in the EV ecosystem, Ajay’s deep experience in product development and operations will be invaluable in scaling our EV and components business. His thorough knowledge of both legacy systems and new mobility technologies will drive value, innovation, and faster execution across our transformation journey.”

“The brand’s vision of delivering inclusive and innovative electric mobility solutions aligns strongly with my passion for engineering excellence, innovative products, and future-focused manufacturing. I look forward to working closely with the leadership and teams to strengthen our product pipeline, accelerate product innovation, strengthen our technological edge, enhance operational excellence, and scale solutions that support India’s evolving mobility needs. we aim to position OPG Mobility as a frontrunner in shaping India’s electric mobility revolution," said Dhiman.

Dhiman’s appointment marks a significant step in OPG Mobility’s journey as it strengthens its EV and components business. His leadership will support & accelerate the company’s mission to deliver scalable, high-performance EV solutions that meet the needs of a fast-evolving mobility landscape.