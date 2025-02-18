OPG Mobility appoints Anand Amrit Raj as CHRO

Anand Amrit Raj has joined OPG Mobility with more than two decades of industry experience.

OPG Mobility, formerly known as Okaya EV, has EV appointed Anand Amrit Raj as chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective February.

A seasoned HR leader, Anand brings with 23 years of experience in driving HR Excellence across the industries, like Wipro, HCL, Escorts, Luminous, Livguard, Livpure, Okaya Microtek, and Paras.

“Excited to announce my new role as Chief Human Resources Officer at OPG Mobility (formerly Okaya EV)!, EV Chargers and ESS Business,” Anand posted on LinkedIn.

He joins OPG Mobility with diversified industries HR exposure such as FMCD & FMCG, Automotive OEM, Automobile IT & ITES, HR Advisory Consulting, and Telecom. EV Charger and EV.

OPG Mobility is into sustainable transportation with game-changing electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.