Orient Electric announces CFO transition

Arvind Vats has been appointed as the new CFO of Orient Electric, effective January 1.

Orient Electric Limited, part of CK Birla Group, announced the appointment of Arvind Vats as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer effective January 1, 2025. Arvind succeeds Saibal Sengupta, who retires on superannuation on December 31, 2024, after seven years at Orient Electric.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Arvind has 30 years of experience building Business Strategy, Investor Relations, Corporate Governance, IPO & Listing, and Enterprise Risk Management. He has worked across varied industries such as FMCG, Modern Retail, QSR-Food Retail, Telecommunication, and Textile. His diverse expertise and leadership have consistently delivered sustainable value for shareholders.

Ravindra Singh Negi, Managing Director and CEO, Orient Electric added, “With our ongoing transformation and focus on becoming a future-ready, consumer-centric organisation, Arvind's extensive experience across prominent businesses will be valuable to Orient Electric.”

He further adds that his proven track record in driving organizational growth through strategic planning and decisive leadership will help unlock further shareholder value and enhance investor relations and corporate governance.

“My focus will be driving sustainable growth, by focusing on corporate governance and fostering a culture of innovation that drives long-term value creation for Orient Electric in an ever-evolving business environment,” said Arvind.