PayU appoints Karan Bhatia as Director HR Business Partner

Karan brings with him over 13 years of diverse experience across industries such as e-commerce, mobility, startups, and digital technology.

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its human capital and aligning with its growth trajectory, leading digital financial services provider PayU has appointed Karan Bhatia as its new Director – HR Business Partner (HRBP). This strategic appointment comes on the heels of the company announcing Shailesh Paul as the new CEO of Wibmo, PayU’s paytech division, underscoring a phase of dynamic leadership expansion at the organization.

Karan Bhatia shared the news of his new role in a LinkedIn post, stating, “I am delighted to share that I have joined PayU as Director - HR Business Partner! I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to contribute to an organisation that’s redefining the future of payments with its global reach and local expertise.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the journey ahead, he added, “It’s an exciting time to be at PayU, where innovation and financial inclusion drive the mission to create a world without financial borders. From pioneering solutions to empowering merchants and consumers across 50+ markets, PayU is shaping a dynamic fintech landscape. Thank you to my network for your unwavering support—I’m eager to embark on this journey and drive impactful change!”

Karan brings with him over 13 years of diverse experience across industries such as e-commerce, mobility, startups, and digital technology. His core strengths lie in talent management, strategic HR partnering, and change management. Notably, he has successfully led a 500-member team through a major organizational change, ensuring seamless alignment between business objectives and employee needs—a testament to his ability to drive transformation while maintaining people-centricity.

Before joining PayU, Karan served as Vice President – HR (People Partner and Employee Experience) at Publicis Groupe. In addition to his HRBP responsibilities, he led the Employee Experience Centre of Excellence (COE), playing a crucial role in enhancing employee engagement, culture, and internal communications across the organization.

Karan’s professional journey also includes impactful stints at Ola; Rivigo, a logistics startup, and Innoplexus, an AI-powered data analytics firm. Across these roles, Karan has demonstrated an ability to navigate complex HR landscapes, build high-performance cultures, and serve as a trusted advisor to business leaders.

An alumnus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Karan holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialisation in Human Resources Management. His academic foundation and real-world experience equip him with a nuanced understanding of the evolving HR function, particularly within the fast-paced and ever-changing digital economy.

With Karan’s appointment, PayU is poised to strengthen its talent agenda and foster a culture that supports innovation, inclusion, and growth. As the company continues its mission to build a borderless financial ecosystem, leaders like Karan Bhatia will play a key role in aligning people strategy with business ambitions.