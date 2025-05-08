PayU appoints Shailesh Paul as the new CEO of Wibmo

PayU, one of India’s leading digital financial services providers, has strengthened its senior leadership team by appointing Shailesh Paul as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wibmo, PayU's paytech division.

As the CEO of Wibmo, Shailesh will lead the company’s strategic vision and execution, driving sustainable growth and innovation. He will be instrumental in forging strategic alliances worldwide, advancing Wibmo’s leadership in authentication, digital identity, and fraud prevention. Under his leadership, Wibmo will scale its secure transaction platforms and risk-based decision-making solutions, aligning with evolving market demands and regulatory landscapes.

Shailesh is a seasoned leader who brings over two decades of extensive experience in payments, consumer banking, and fintech across Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East. His deep industry expertise and visionary leadership will further solidify Wibmo’s position as a leader in digital payments, driving innovation and enhancing secure solutions for banks and customers.

Before joining Wibmo, Shailesh spent over 18 years at Visa, most recently serving as Global Head of SMB Acceptance and previously as Head of Merchant Acquiring for India & South Asia. Shailesh has held various leadership roles in partnerships, product development and business development with prior experience at Standard Chartered and Mastercard. Shailesh is an alumnus of the Wharton School of Business Advanced Management Program, Xavier Institute of Management and Delhi University.

“Shailesh’s appointment marks a strategic step forward as we continue to deepen PayU’s commitment to innovation and leadership in digital payments. With his deep expertise and global perspective, I am confident he will unlock new growth opportunities for Wibmo, elevate its market presence as a trusted technology innovator, and reinforce our vision of building a world-class Paytech platform for banks and financial institutions. We are delighted to welcome Shailesh to the PayU leadership team and are excited to have him lead this next phase of Wibmo’s journey,” said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO of PayU.

“Wibmo plays a pivotal role in advancing PayU’s vision of building a secure, scalable, and full-stack financial services ecosystem. Leading banks in India and in global markets trust our cutting-edge Paytech solutions, leveraging our technological leadership to serve their customers better. I’m excited to join the talented Wibmo team and the broader PayU leadership team as we push beyond conventional boundaries and create lasting value through trust, innovation, and excellence,’ said Shailesh.