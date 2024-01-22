PCBL appoints Ravi Sinha as the CHRO

In assuming his new role, Ravi Sinha brings over 30 years of experience across Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Oil and Gas, and Construction sectors.

Philips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) has announced the appointment of Ravi Sinha as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective from January 2024.

In a BSE filing on January 17, the company stated, “Change in Senior Management - Appointment of Mr. Ravi Sinha as Chief - Human Resources, in the Company. Mr. Sinha brings with him a wealth of experience, spanning over 29 years in leadership roles across esteemed organisations such as Wrigley India Pvt. Ltd, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, and Praj Industries Limited. Prior to joining us, he was Vice President & Head - Corporate HRM & Communications at Kirloskar Brothers Limited for almost 11 years.”

Ravi also announced his appointment on LinkedIn, stating, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at PCBL Limited!”

In assuming his new role, Ravi fills the position left vacant by Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, who moved on to an elevated role as the Vice President of Corporate HR for the Group in September 2023.

In his new role, Ravi brings over 26 years of HR leadership experience across the Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Oil and Gas, and Construction sectors. He most recently held the position of Vice President and Head of Corporate HRM and Communications at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd for over 10 years. His core competencies include HR process re-engineering, change management, HR strategy, leadership hiring, driving engagement and high performance, HR operations and attrition management, performance management, recruitment and selection, reward and recognition, employee relations, training, and development.

On the academic front, Ravi holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bhagalpur University. He also holds a PGDM in HR from Xavier Institute of Social Service.