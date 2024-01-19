PepsiCo India announces leadership change, Jagrut Kotecha named India CEO

In a leadership rejig at PepsiCo India, the beverage company announced the transition of Ahmed El Sheikh, currently CEO of PepsiCo India, as CEO of the Middle East Business Unit, effective March 2024.

Jagrut Kotecha currently Chief Commercial Officer for PepsiCo in Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA) will succeed Ahmed El Sheikh as the new CEO for PepsiCo India.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer – Africa, Middle East & South Asia, PepsiCo said, “India remains a pivotal market for PepsiCo, playing a crucial role in our global strategy. Over the last six years, Ahmed has been instrumental in transforming our business, driving innovation, and steering the team through challenging landscapes. His leadership saw the introduction of pioneering products and various community focused initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity. I am equally excited to welcome Jagrut to the India executive team and am certain that we will continue to scale new zeniths of success under his leadership with our Indian consumers.”

"Leading the team in India has been a journey filled with unique insights and vibrant experiences. The diversity and cultural richness of India have not only added to the business's success but also enriched my personal growth,” said Ahmed ElSheikh.

“I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering commitment of PepsiCo India to excellence and innovation. This commitment has not only propelled our growth in the Indian market but also reinforced our position as a leader in the industry. Ahmed leaves an indelible mark on our India operations and his legacy of success sets a high benchmark for us all. As I take on this new responsibility, I am excited to drive forward our mission, ensuring continued success and growth in the Indian market,” said Kotecha who has been part of the PepsiCo family for the past 30 years.