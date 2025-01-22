Philip Morris International’s India affiliate appoints Kingshuk Das as Director- People & Culture

With over 16 years of extensive experience in strategic and operational HR, Kingshuk is poised to play a key role in driving sustainable, inclusive growth and supporting IPM India’s transformational journey.

Philip Morris International (PMI)’s India affiliate IPM India announced the appointment of Kingshuk Das as Director- People & Culture, effective January 1.

Kingshuk’s association with PMI began in 2012. Over the years, he moved across roles- People & Culture Commercial in India, Talent Management in Hongkong, People & Culture Commercial role in Australia. In his last role, he was partnering with the Global Operations organisation, at Philip Morris Operational Centre, Switzerland.

Commenting on the appointment, Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India said, “Kingshuk has a deep understanding of our business and applies this knowledge to the people and culture solutions he delivers. He is curious and intellectual, full of energy and enthusiasm, with a strong hunger for learning. With his experience working across markets, Kingshuk will bring a valuable perspective to this role. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to continuous learning makes him ideal to lead the next phase of growth for our India business & achieve our strategic objectives.”

“I am excited to join the new role at this interesting phase of the organization and contribute to its growth & success. I'm delighted to be a part of IPM India, where values like agility, collaboration, employee well-being, shape the ethos and culture of the organisation,” said Kingshuk.