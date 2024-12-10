Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Salil Hajarnis as Chief Technology Officer

With over two decades of industry experience, Salil Hajarnis has joined Poonawalla Fincorp from Fiserv where he worked as head of technology-payments and lending India.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a Cyrus Poonawalla Group-promoted non-banking finance company, has announced the appointment of Salil Hajarnis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective December 10. Salil has succeeded Dhiraj Saxena who resigned from his role after alleged ‘harassment’.

In this role, Salil will lead the company's technology strategy, focusing on digital transformation and AI-driven customer solutions. He will also shape the company's technology roadmap, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences.

With over two decades of experience in technology leadership, Salil has consistently delivered impactful results in roles spanning enterprise architecture, software engineering, and AI integration. Before joining Poonawalla Fincorp, Salil worked at Fiserv, as Head of Technology for India, for six years.

Salil also held senior roles at Capgemini, where he managed complex transformations and built technology-driven customer experiences and aided in building the technology strategy for lending businesses of global financial institutions. His expertise includes modernising legacy systems, enhancing platform capabilities, and delivering innovative lending and payment solutions.

“Salil’s expertise in AI, enterprise architecture, and digital innovation makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His proven ability to execute large-scale technology transformations will be instrumental in enhancing customer experiences and driving our competitive edge in the NBFC space,” said Arvind Kapil, Managing Director and CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp.

“I look forward to collaborating with the team to create scalable, future-ready technology solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction,” said Salil.