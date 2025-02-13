Prudential Financial appoints Vicki Walia as Chief People Officer

Prudential Financial, Inc. announced the appointment of Vicki Walia as Chief People Officer, effective March 31. Walia currently leads human resources for the company’s US Businesses and PGIM, Prudential’s global asset management business.

Walia succeeds Lucien Alziari, who will retire after serving as Chief Human Resources Officer for eight years.

Walia brings to the role a breadth of experience in talent management. She first joined Prudential as Chief Talent and Capability Officer, overseeing talent and change management. Before Prudential, she held successive leadership roles in human resources, marketing, and digital strategy and innovation at Moody’s Analytics and AllianceBernstein.

“Vicki is an exceptional leader who deeply cares about our people,” said Andrew Sullivan, head of International Businesses and Global Investment Management. “Her global experience and perspectives, combined with her knowledge of how talent and culture drive business outcomes, will be invaluable in empowering our workforce to capture opportunities at the intersection of insurance, asset management, and retirement.”

“Lucien has been instrumental to transforming Prudential’s approach to talent management and helping us build a firm defined by world-class talent processes, programs, and people,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO. “Under his leadership, our talent programs and culture have evolved significantly to help our people compete, lead, and collaborate more effectively. We are a better company for his contributions.”