PUMA taps former Adidas executive Arthur Hoeld as next CEO

PUMA SE has announced the appointment of Arthur Hoeld as CEO, effective July 1, 2025, following the departure of Arne Freundt. Hoeld, a seasoned industry leader and former Adidas executive, is set to bring a renewed focus on sports authenticity and brand strength.

Arthur Hoeld (55) was Executive Board member of Adidas responsible for Global Sales until October 2024. A true sports fanatic, ex-handball player and Track & Field athlete, he joined Adidas in 1998 and held various leadership positions within the sports company, including roles in marketing, brand strategy, and management leadership of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. Arthur also successfully transformed the Adidas’ “Originals” division to generate more than 7 billion Euros in sales.

“I am incredibly excited to join the PUMA family as their new CEO. PUMA is one of the most authentic brands in our industry with an incredibly strong legacy. Their products worn by the best athletes created unforgettable moments. Sports authenticity and an exciting brand proposition will be our key focus in the future,” said Arthur Hoeld.

Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board of PUMA SE, said: “We are pleased to appoint Arthur Hoeld, a sports industry expert with a proven track-record and strong commercial expertise built over the last 26 years, as the new CEO of PUMA. We are convinced that thanks to his strategic vision and focus on Product and Brand, Arthur will lead PUMA into a new chapter of strength and growth.

I would also like to thank Arne Freundt on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for all of his achievements at PUMA and commitment and dedication over 14 years. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”

In another key move, long-time PUMA executive Matthias Bäumer will become Chief Commercial Officer starting April 1, 2025, taking charge of global sales and go-to-market operations.

In his new role as PUMA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Matthias Bäumer (59) will oversee the company’s sales subsidiaries, and its global Direct-to-Consumer and Go-To Market organisations. Matthias has been with PUMA since 2007 and most recently worked as the Vice President of PUMA’s fastest growing Global Business Unit Teamsport.

Until 2020, he was General Manager of Central Europe, PUMA’s important home market. His successor as Vice President Teamsport will be announced shortly.

“We are pleased to announce Matthias as a new member of PUMA's Management Board,” said Héloïse Temple-Boyer. “Given his mature leadership experience and his deeply anchored sports industry knowledge, we are totally convinced that he will accelerate PUMA's growth momentum to strengthen its global business.”

“I am deeply honored to help driving PUMA’s next chapter of sustainable growth,” said Matthias Bäumer. “I am also incredibly excited to embark with the amazing PUMA family I have known so well for almost two decades on new initiatives that will further accelerate our momentum.”

As of July 1, 2025, PUMA’s Management Board will consist of Arthur Hoeld (CEO), Markus Neubrand (Chief Financial Officer), Maria Valdes (Chief Product Officer), and Matthias Bäumer (Chief Commercial Officer).