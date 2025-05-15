PwC appoints Nathan SV as new country leader for Acceleration Centers in India

Industry veteran Nathan SV has joined PwC’ Acceleration Centers after spending close to two decades with Deloitte.

PwC has announced the appointment of Nathan SV as the new Country Leader for its Acceleration Centers (ACs) in India. The firm shared the news via a LinkedIn post, stating, “We’re excited to welcome Nathan SV as our new Country Leader for our Acceleration Centers (ACs) in India.”

Nathan brings over 40 years of leadership experience across a wide range of industries, along with a strong track record of building businesses and nurturing high-performing teams. PwC added, “We look forward to his leadership and expertise in creating greater growth and value for our clients, our people, and in our communities.”

Before joining PwC, Nathan embarked on an entrepreneurial journey after leaving Deloitte after more than 19 years of tenure. He also worked with Reliance Infocomm, where he led end-to-end HR services for the company’s Network Division.

Nathan’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen PwC’s Acceleration Centers in India, which play a critical role in delivering high-quality services and driving innovation for global clients.

What is Acceleration Centers?

PwC Acceleration Centers are global talent hubs that bring together diverse, highly skilled talent to work on complex client engagements. Using the latest digital technologies to seamlessly collaborate with global teams, the centers deliver services in an agile and efficient fashion, while creating a differentiated experience for clients.

Their growing AC community of digitally enabled professionals from diverse nationalities, cultures, and competencies is located around the world. This global network provides their clients with the best talent from all parts of the world.