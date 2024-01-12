News: Quince appoints Utkarsh Tomar as HR Head- India

Before joining Quince, Utkarsh Tomar held the position of head of human resources at Demandlane, showcasing his proficiency in steering HR functions effectively.
e-commerce platform Quince which sells high-quality fashion and home goods at radically low prices— direct from the factory floor, has appointed Utkarsh Tomar as its new head of human resources- India. Utkarsh has joined Quince from Demandlane where he worked as head of human resources.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Human Resources- India at Quince!,” posted Utkarsh on Linkedin.

Utkarsh comes with more than 10 years of experience in HR business partner, global mobility, recruitment (campus and lateral ), employee engagement, talent management and development, and learning and development.

Observe.AI, Flipkart, IBM, and Infosys are other organisations where he worked previously.

Utkarsh is a software engineer and holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA), HRM from SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

